Live with Littlewood!

ON THE AGENDA…

  • Free at last: As Trudeau and Johnson head in different directions, when might the pandemic end?
  • Fast-tracked: Has Covid accelerated pre-existing trends in transport, consumer and working patterns?
  • Punishing Putin? Will sanctions act as a deterrent?

ON THE PANEL…

  • Sam Armstrong, Communications Director, Henry Jackson Society
  • Andrew Lilico, Executive Director, Europe Economics
  • Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst, Institute of Economic Affairs
  • Ella Whelan, Journalist and Author

Tune in from 6pm on YouTube!
Andrew Lilico Andy Mayer Ella Whelan Mark Littlewood Sam Armstrong
