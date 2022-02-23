Live with Littlewood!
ON THE AGENDA…
- Free at last: As Trudeau and Johnson head in different directions, when might the pandemic end?
- Fast-tracked: Has Covid accelerated pre-existing trends in transport, consumer and working patterns?
- Punishing Putin? Will sanctions act as a deterrent?
ON THE PANEL…
- Sam Armstrong, Communications Director, Henry Jackson Society
- Andrew Lilico, Executive Director, Europe Economics
- Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst, Institute of Economic Affairs
- Ella Whelan, Journalist and Author
Tune in from 6pm on YouTube!