Boris: Labour Should Remove Whip From Anti-NATO MPs

Boris coming out fighting over the government’s Russian sanctions package today by calling for the whip to be withdrawn from the Labour MPs who’ve publicly signed Stop the West War’s ridiculous anti-NATO letter published yesterday. A letter which calls for NATO to “halt to its eastward expansion”…

Here’s the full list of MPs and Lords who’ve signed the letter:

  1. Jeremy Corbyn MP*
  2. Diane Abbott MP
  3. John McDonnell MP
  4. Richard Burgon MP
  5. Ian Lavery MP
  6. Beth Winter MP
  7. Zarah Sultana MP
  8. Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP
  9. Apsana Begum MP
  10. Mick Whitley MP
  11. Tahir Ali MP
  12. Claudia Webbe MP**
  13. Ian Mearns MP
  14. Pauline Bryan House of Lords
  15. Christine Blower House of Lords

It’d be worth Starmer adding Young Labour to the above crowd if he plans on kicking them out, given they still insist on tweeting out lines that belong in Kremlin press releases and parroting them on the BBC:

Starmer’s gone to great lengths to drag Labour back to reality on foreign policy. Is he prepared to go a step further?

*Corbyn has already had the whip withdrawn on account of pre-existing nuttiness over antisemitism
**Webbe has already had the whip withdrawn on account of being convicted of harassment  
mdi-tag-outline Labour Party Ukraine
mdi-account-multiple-outline Boris Johnson
mdi-timer February 23 2022 @ 13:10 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments