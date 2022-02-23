Boris: Labour Should Remove Whip From Anti-NATO MPs

Boris coming out fighting over the government’s Russian sanctions package today by calling for the whip to be withdrawn from the Labour MPs who’ve publicly signed Stop the West War’s ridiculous anti-NATO letter published yesterday. A letter which calls for NATO to “halt to its eastward expansion”…

Here’s the full list of MPs and Lords who’ve signed the letter:

Jeremy Corbyn MP* Diane Abbott MP John McDonnell MP Richard Burgon MP Ian Lavery MP Beth Winter MP Zarah Sultana MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP Apsana Begum MP Mick Whitley MP Tahir Ali MP Claudia Webbe MP** Ian Mearns MP Pauline Bryan House of Lords Christine Blower House of Lords

It’d be worth Starmer adding Young Labour to the above crowd if he plans on kicking them out, given they still insist on tweeting out lines that belong in Kremlin press releases and parroting them on the BBC:

NATOs acts of aggression both historical and present are a threat to all of our safety. Young Labours delegates from across our membership and affiliates voted that we should withdraw from NATO and pursue an international policy based on peace, adopting this as official policy. — Young Labour (@YoungLabourUK) February 14, 2022

Starmer’s gone to great lengths to drag Labour back to reality on foreign policy. Is he prepared to go a step further?

*Corbyn has already had the whip withdrawn on account of pre-existing nuttiness over antisemitism

**Webbe has already had the whip withdrawn on account of being convicted of harassment