Bercow Casts Momentum Out of Battersea Labour

Labour member John Bercow has admitted participating in a local coup against his branch’s Momentum-supporting chair, and installing the Brownite John Oughton as the new chair – the former Treasury efficiency czar. As Mark Wallace retorted, “Momentum versus John Bercow is the 2022 equivalent of who would you like to win the Iran-Iraq War”…

Paul Waugh revealed the Wandsworth revolution overnight, claiming Bercow had played a key role. However just before PMQs the former speaker – who is shortly to formally learn the outcome of his bullying investigation – clarified “I simply attended, listened to candidates and cast my votes on merit by secret ballot.” It’s not like John to downplay his own importance…