Shadow Defence Secretary Dismisses Diane Abbott as an “Entirely Marginal Voice”

TrotsApp’s deafening silence over Putin’s invasion last night hasn’t gone unnoticed, not least by those who happen to sit on Labour’s own frontbench. Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey this morning slammed Diane Abbott for her usual criticism of ‘NATO expansion’, and essentially blamed Abbott for falling for Russian propaganda. Abbott was the Shadow Home Secretary just two years ago…

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Healey said Abbott was

“…An entirely marginal voice. NATO is a defensive alliance, the aggression comes from Putin, we’ve seen that with 180,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders. And to fall for that is to fall for the Russian propaganda. The disinformation rather than the diplomacy that Putin has been pursuing in the last few months.”

When reminded of Abbott’s previous title, Healey simply said “indeed, and that’s changed. Keir Starmer is in charge now, Jeremy Corbyn is not a Labour MP…”. Diane is still happily in possession of the Labour whip, though.