Sajid: Russian Invasion of Ukraine Has Begun

Putin finally gave the order last night for “peacekeeping” Russian troops to cross the Ukrainian border into the Donestsk and Luhansk regions – propaganda phrasing the BBC lapped up – after declaring the “independence” of both areas in an hour-long address to the Russian public. Tanks and armoured carriers have also been spotted moving into eastern Ukraine. Boris is currently hosting a COBRA meeting to finalise a package of sanctions expected to be announced to Parliament later today…

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Sajid Javid confirmed the UK is recognising Putin’s move as a full-scale invasion:

“We’re waking up to a very dark day in Europe… Putin has decided to attack the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity. We’ve always said that’s completely unacceptable… I think we can already tell that he’s sent in tanks and troops. And so from that, I think you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has already begun.”

US and EU leaders have joined the UK this morning in promising sanctions against Russia. There are calls for another urgent U.N Security Council meeting today, following Western ambassadors’ fierce criticism of Russia during a session last night, although quite how effective another meeting would be remains to be seen. After all, the president of the Council is currently… Russia.