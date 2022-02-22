Rishi’s Approval Rating Goes Negative

Turns out that when you stop handing out free money and threaten to put up people’s taxes your popularity goes down. Who knew?

Rishi’s job approval ratings have now entered into negative territory for the first time as inflation rises and people realise their taxes are going to go up and their spending power down. This might also be a wake up call to those backbench Tory MPs contemplating writing to Graham Brady over the summer. Rishi has a keynote speech coming on Thursday. It will not be full of good news and cheer…