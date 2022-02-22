Rees-Mogg: Civil Servants Should Not be Promoting Black Lives Matter

Speaking on the Moggcast, newly-promoted Jacob Rees-Mogg has railed against civil service wokery, saying while mandarins should be free to sign off their emails with pronouns of their choosing – including “your excellency” – permanent secretaries should not be promoting causes like Black Lives Matter:

“Permanent secretaries should be totally apolitical… they can remember state events, they can remember Armistice Day, and Remembrance Sunday and the Queen’s Jubilee”

Unfortunately Jacob wasn’t pressed on whether he thinks Civil Servants should be using office hours to attend Q&As with witches or crystal healing training sessions…