Mogg Promises to Cut At Least 65,000 Civil Service Jobs

Jacob Rees-Mogg isn’t wasting time settling in to his new brief. Speaking to the Times this weekend, the new Minister for Government Efficiency finally made a commitment to rein in wasteful Whitehall spending by dramatically cutting back on the Civil Service headcount by at least 65,000 jobs, most of which were created during the pandemic. About time, given there are now about half a million of them floating around Westminster in total.

Speaking to Oliver Wright, Mogg made it clear he wanted to get Whitehall ‘under control‘:

“Every person working for the civil service has to be paid for by the taxpayer. So you’ve got to think, is this providing value? […] “What we should be saying to ourselves every day is are we making the lives of the British people better? And do we make them better by employing large numbers of civil servants? The answer is probably no because the British public helps pay for them. And so you’ve got to get it under control. And yes, there have been exceptional reasons why you’ve needed more in the last couple of years. But those reasons are coming to an end.”