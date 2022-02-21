Tory MP Receives Lap Dance and On Stage ‘Blow Job’ from Dildo-Wielding Drag Queen

Little could Tory MP Darren Henry have known that his appearance at the Broxtowe Charity Drag Night in aid of youth homelessness would result in a starring appearance on Guido this morning. Darren received an on-stage lap dance from a drag queen, who then revealed a giant dildo before proceeding to simulate various sex acts with the toy in front of a keen audience, who paid £20-a-head for the evening. Guido certainly struggles to believe he just typed that…

While the video speaks for itself, Guido did get in touch with the MP – who had the illustrious pleasure of defeating Anna Soubry two years ago. Henry seems quite relaxed about the footage:

“I was very pleased to attend the Charity Drag night on Saturday at the invitation of Broxtowe’s Mayor. The event raised a lot of money for Broxtowe Youth Homelessness, an incredibly worthwhile charity in my constituency. I had no idea I would be asked on to the stage and was not sure what to expect! I was slightly alarmed by what it entailed, but have been assured by my lovely wife that it is part and parcel of a drag show!”

Being ambushed by a cake is so last month – now MPs need to look out for ambushing dildos…