Ben Wallace Destroys Corbyn Over ‘Stop the War’ Ukraine Lunacy

Ben Wallace this afternoon effortlessly dismantling the ‘both sides’ nonsense that Corbyn and his friends like to dish out every time Putin pushes his luck:

“…We didn’t put 165,000 combat troops on the edge of a sovereign country and hold a gun to the head of a democratically elected government. We didn’t do that, Russia did that. We have nothing to de-escalate from, Russia does. And I do hope the right honourable gentleman might condemn the stop the war coalition, [which] seems to always paint us as the aggressor. Maybe he’d like to go and ask the people of Ukraine who [they] actually think the aggressor is.”

At least Jeremy hasn’t suggested “peacefully” separating Ukraine. Yet.

UPDATENow Wallace has given Caroline Lucas a history lesson:
