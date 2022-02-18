Parliament Staff Warned to Stay Away Ahead of Storm Eunice

The House authorities have warned MPs’ and Lords’ staff to work from home today as London is put under a red weather warning ahead of Storm Eunice. Winds of up to 80mph are set to hit SW1 between now and 3pm. Read the announcement in full below:

The Met Office has issued weather warnings as storms impact the UK on Friday 18 February.

This includes a red warning for the South West and London. Amber and yellow warnings are in place in other parts of the country.

For safety purposes

Do not come to the estate unless absolutely necessary. If you are on the estate, you are encouraged to leave immediately if you can do so safety and are not in an essential role.

Operational managers should close down all services unless business critical.

Entry points at Carriage Gates, Derby Gate, 1 Parliament Street, Subway, and Portcullis House will remain open, however other access points will close.

All tours today have been cancelled and there is no public entry to the estate.

If on the estate: