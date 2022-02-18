Environment Minister Takes Battering Over Storm

It’s an unfortunate coincidence that the name of the storm battering the UK, Eunice, shares such a similarity with the name of the man who’ll be in the spotlight once the skies have cleared, DEFRA secretary George Eustice. It turns out plenty of MPs have failed to spot the difference. Scrolling through Twitter no fewer than three MPs have managed to cock up without realising:

Storm Eustice has now been upgraded to a red warning for Friday morning.



If you are able to work from home tomorrow, I would strongly advise that. Tonight, if you can, secure anything around or outside your house, as it could be blown around tomorrow.https://t.co/TZrokwBqCh — Ruth Jones MP (@RuthNewportWest) February 17, 2022

⚠️Storm Eustice⚠️



We currently have a yellow weather warning in place from the Met Office.



This means that the weather may cause damage to trees and buildings, will affect travel, and may cause some power cuts and potentially injuries, so please do take care. — Stephanie Peacock (@Steph_Peacock) February 18, 2022

For the latest updates on Storm Eustice and the impact on #Redditch & #Worcestershire make sure to follow our brilliant local newspapers @Redd_Advertiser and @RedStand and tune into @bbchw. — Rachel Maclean MP (@redditchrachel) February 18, 2022

BEIS minister George Freeman also made the error, though managed to correct himself unprompted:

Still, MPs don’t have whole subediting teams to spellcheck their tweets. Hopefully no national news outlets would publish such an error…

To be absolutely clear: while George Eustice may be responsible for the environment, he cannot be held responsible for tearing apart the O2…