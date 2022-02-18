Environment Minister Takes Battering Over Storm

It’s an unfortunate coincidence that the name of the storm battering the UK, Eunice, shares such a similarity with the name of the man who’ll be in the spotlight once the skies have cleared, DEFRA secretary George Eustice. It turns out plenty of MPs have failed to spot the difference. Scrolling through Twitter no fewer than three MPs have managed to cock up without realising: 

BEIS minister George Freeman also made the error, though managed to correct himself unprompted:

Still, MPs don’t have whole subediting teams to spellcheck their tweets. Hopefully no national news outlets would publish such an error…

To be absolutely clear: while George Eustice may be responsible for the environment, he cannot be held responsible for tearing apart the O2…
