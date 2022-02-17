Sadiq May Oppose Priti’s Met Commissioner Pick

Sadiq Khan told LBC listeners this morning that he won’t support Priti’s pick for Cressida Dick’s Met Chief replacement if he doesn’t have confidence that he or she understands the importance of addressing these deep cultural issues. While Sadiq can’t formally block the Home Secretary’s pick, Priti’s choice has to be made with due consideration of the Mayor’s preference, according to the legislation. It looks like anti-woke Priti won’t be able to ignore candidates’ gender, sexuality or race when picking the appointment…