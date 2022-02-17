Defence Minister Slaps Down Ellwood Over Advice-Breaking Ukraine Trip

Defence Minister James Heappey has slapped down Tobias Ellwood for his trip to Ukraine, despite official guidance telling Brits not to go to the country. On LBC this morning Heappey was asked about the trip and candidly said it was “unwise”:

“If you are not engaged in the official diplomatic effort of HM Government it’s probably not the best thing to have done, but Tobias will have made his own judgement”

Heappey went on to imply Ellwood’s advice-breaking trip could encourage others to also break the guidance and travel there. It’s a good thing Tobias hasn’t recently made any moralising statements on the importance of sticking to rules put in place to protect people’s safety…