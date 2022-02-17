Bitch Fight of the Week: Hancock v Jolyon

No one was happier to see Jolyon apologise yesterday than Matt Hancock. A few hours after Jolyon admitted he and the Good Law Project didn’t actually, win their case, Hancock released his own statement on Twitter “welcoming” Jolyon’s apology and encouraging the “discredited” Project to accept their legal fights are “a waste of the court’s time“. Inevitably teeing up this week’s bitch fight…

I welcome this apology. The discredited Good Law Project's increasingly vexatious legal actions are a waste of court time. https://t.co/HgvxKNHwNp pic.twitter.com/YuLA1rZUN7 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 16, 2022

Jolyon immediately batted back with his usual grace and decorum by calling Hancock a “sleazy little man”, although the tweet appears to have since been deleted. Fortunately Hancock kept the receipts…

This reply discredits you yet further. Time to apologise again. Good people were working hard to respond to an unprecedented pandemic.



You know the “pub landlord” accusation is also completely false.



It’s time to put Twitter down & stop resorting to personal abuse. pic.twitter.com/GTULhXWP7H — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 16, 2022

Clearly seeing red, Jolyon decided to stop responding to Hancock directly and instead go on a four-tweet rant on his own profile – at one point comparing Hancock and Lord Bethell to Batman & Robin:

Anyway, Sun Tzu updated, we have now watched the political careers of Hancock, and Bethell, Robin to his Batman, rightly float past us down the river and so we should talk of them no more. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) February 17, 2022

As always, Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to pick the winner…