Bitch Fight of the Week: Hancock v Jolyon

No one was happier to see Jolyon apologise yesterday than Matt Hancock. A few hours after Jolyon admitted he and the Good Law Project didn’t actually, win their case, Hancock released his own statement on Twitter “welcoming” Jolyon’s apology and encouraging the “discredited” Project to accept their legal fights are “a waste of the court’s time“. Inevitably teeing up this week’s bitch fight…

Jolyon immediately batted back with his usual grace and decorum by calling Hancock a “sleazy little man”, although the tweet appears to have since been deleted. Fortunately Hancock kept the receipts…

Clearly seeing red, Jolyon decided to stop responding to Hancock directly and instead go on a four-tweet rant on his own profile – at one point comparing Hancock and Lord Bethell to Batman & Robin:

As always, Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to pick the winner…
