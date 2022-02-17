BBC Scotland Editor Says She Quit Over Hatred in Scottish Politics, SNP MSP Accuses her of Imagining It

A notoriously bile-fueled SNP MSP has gaslit the BBC’s ex-Scotland Editor, Sarah Smith, after she claimed she was glad to have walked away from the “bile, hatred and misogyny” of Scotland’s political culture. Responding to Smith’s announcement however, Glasgow Cathcart MSP James Dornan tweeted “America would be the go to place to escape all her imaginary woes then”. Complete with an eye roll emoji.

Dornan’s pretence that vile and hatred doesn’t openly exist in Scottish politics is particularly laudable. In July last year the representative was reported for saying of Jacob Rees-Mogg, “If your god exists you will undoubtedly rot in hell,” a comment that the SNP seemed to defend.

Dornan also falsely accused an Edinburgh bus company of “anti-Irish racism” last year, despite no evidence; and accused Rangers’ players of singing a sectarian tune based on clearly doctored footage, something which he again refused to apologise for. Dornan’s denial of bile and hatred in Scottish politics is the least introspective statement since Jeremy Corbyn was calling for kinder, gentler politics…