Jolyon’s Partygate Funds Quietly Reappropriated Towards Woke Culture War Battle

Last month the Good Law Project raised over £100,000 in donations to “force” the Metropolitan Police to investigate Partygate, only for the Met to announce they were already planning to do so; Jolyon’s expected legal fight never came. The £100,000 raised for that specific campaign isn’t being returned to donors, however, as the Crown Justice FAQs page make clear. Instead, that cash is being redirected – making the assumption that donors who care about Partygate will equally care about all the Good Law Project’s cases…

Jolyon and his GLP chums have now picked their new battle: backing Stonewall’s campaign to revoke the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s status as an independent group over its “determinedly anti-trans stance“. This stance supposedly revealed itself after the EHRC asked Scotland to pause plans to make it easier for people to switch gender on their birth certificate – at least until “more detailed consideration” was provided. Co-conspirators will note how different this case is to Partygate, which is the reason the GLP has an extra £100,000 in its coffers…

It’s only buried in the small print of their crowdfunding pages that the GLP admit donations may be funnelled elsewhere, though not with any specific details. If the money is going to be spent on virtually anything that takes Jolyon’s fancy, the GLP could quite easily just promote their general donation page with no reference to specific cases. They don’t do that, because they know it would be far less lucrative…

It’s also worth bearing in mind the GLP is happy to take credit for judgements that aren’t even their own, as the Dido Harding case yesterday proved. Jolyon’s blog and self-congratulatory video made no mention of the fact that his claim “failed in its entirety“. Something that’s also surely relevant to his donors…