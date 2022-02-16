BBC’s Go-To US Black Lives Matter Activist Charged with Attempted Murder

The BBC has a PR headache this morning as a guest on their podcasts has been charged with attempted murder over in the US. Quintez Brown appeared on the BBC Sounds‘ The Next Episode Black Lives Matter edition. As well as talking about his organisation of protests at one point he ironically called for BLM protestors to be safe and peaceful. Yesterday he was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment trying to shoot a Jewish Democratic mayoral candidate…

The BBC Sounds interview wasn’t a one-off, however. Brown also appeared via video in a BBC Newsbeat piece called “What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans?”, where he said Independence Day was a myth as many Americans remain un-free.

The police have not determined if there is a political motive yet.