£2 Million UK Wind Turbine Knocked Over by Wind

As the UK battles an energy crisis, renewables are once again letting us down. Last night a £2 million wind turbine was felled in South Wales by Storm Dudley’s 50 mile per hour winds. You had one job…

The Sun interview one local who correctly asked the main question “how the hell does a wind turbine fall over… It was creaking and banging all night before it collapsed.” Another added “one woman thought it was her neighbour’s tumble-dryer”. Fracking remains the one method of energy sourcing the government believes to be unfeasible…

*A previous version of this article reported the wind turbine cost £20 million. We are told the price is more in the range of £2 million.