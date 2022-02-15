Truss: “We Could Be On the Brink of War in Europe”

Despite the newspapers splashing with cautious optimism over the Ukraine crisis, a sombre Liz Truss made the media round this morning to rein in expectations. No “peace for our time” cheeriness, even if this does have the whiff of Munich…

Speaking on Sky News, Truss warned the situation is still incredibly delicate, and a Russian invasion is still “highly likely”:

“It’s still the case that an invasion could be imminent and it is highly likely. What we are doing is pursuing the path of deterrence and diplomacy, urging Vladimir Putin to step back from the brink. He currently has 100,000 troops stationed on the Ukrainian border. We want those troops to be moved, but, of course, we are preparing for the worst.”

Truss added she was “very worried about the situation” and warned “we could be on the brink of a war in Europe”. This despite Boris and Biden hosting a 40 minute phone call last night where both agreed there was still a chance for a diplomatic solution. The clock is ticking…