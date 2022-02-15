McCluskey’s £70 Million Hotel Loss

In December Len McCluskey was forced to welcome a QC-led inquiry into his Unite hotel pet project, which cost members a whopping £98 million. Only slightly above the £7 million it was supposed to cost…

He may not welcome new figures revealed by The Huffington Post today that two evaluations of the lavish pad have estimated its worth at just £29 million. This figure was actually from a second evaluation, after the first concluded it to be worth a mere £27 million. To put it simply, Len’s lost £70 million…

HuffPo discovered the figures after Sharon Graham – Len’s replacement – revealed them on a call with Unite officials, one of whom expressed the group’s shock at the disastrous evaluation. Back in September McCluskey told Sky News that they were the “only one who’s interested” in the story – Guido has a feeling that evaluation was pretty far off the mark…