GB News Beats Sky’s Primetime Offer with Twice as Many Views

Once again, it falls to Guido to set the narrative straight on GB News’ performance. Last night, according to independent BARB figures the channel pulled in double Sky News’ audience during the prime time evening spot, as well as regularly surging ahead during the breakfast show and the Morning Briefing when Westminster gets set up for the day ahead. Another sign of their mainstreaming is that their former presenters have finally captured the BBC’s role of providing Downing Street’s Director of Communications…

Last night Farage’s 7pm show pulled in a 0.15% audience share of 88,700, against Sky’s 0.08% share of 46,200 viewers. The following hour at 8pm GB News viewers fell to 47,300 for Mark Steyn’s show, however this was still twice what Sky’s Dermot Murnaghan was pulling in. TalkTV will be chomping at the bit for some of these viewers very shortly…