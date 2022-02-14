Two Polls Put Labour Lead Down to Three Points

A poll out in The Times this morning sees a dramatic drop in Labour’s poll lead, from nine points to three in just a week. Labour is down four points to 37% and the Tories up two to 34%.

On Saturday Opinium – the most accurate 2019 pollster – also found this same lead with identical 37% and 34% poll ratings respectively. Opinium’s poll also came with a methodology change that claims most polls giving Labour a very large lead is because of Tory voters switching to ‘don’t know’ rather than Labour. The new methodology weights the Tory ‘don’t knows’ differently, giving a more accurate picture of voting intention.

Without the methodology shift, Opinium says their latest poll would have shown a ten-point Labour lead…