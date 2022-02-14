Met Police’s Anti-Drug Chief Accused of Taking Drugs

The Metropolitan Police commander responsible for writing the force’s own 2017-21 drug strategy has been accused of smoking weed and munching on magic mushrooms while holidaying in France. Living the high life…

Commander Julian Bennett, who’s been on a full-pay suspension since July 2021, took the drugs between February 2019 and July 2020, despite having previously presided over 74 misconduct hearings himself, of which 56 officers were dismissed. Years of grassing up colleagues now at an end.

Bennett also reportedly refused to provide a drug sample back in July 2020, which didn’t exactly help his case. Photos shared in a WhatsApp chat, which appeared to feature cannabis on a table, were also referred as evidence to the hearing. The hearing was adjourned, however, after Bennett’s lawyers argued it wasn’t a “fair” investigation because not all WhatsApps had been received. THC you soon, Commander…