Midlands Industrial Council Boss to Boris: Get a Grip, Champion Low Taxes

Johnny Leavesley is not a household name outside his own household, although he’s far from being an insignificant character. He has an occasional column in the Telegraph, is a successful businessman, has been a Conservative Party treasurer and is currently chairman of the Midlands Industrial Council. Unlike the BBC’s “Tory Donor” who turned out to be a Labour Party donor, he’s the real deal. The Midlands Industrial Council, has for a long time, funnelled money from the business community into the Tory treasury. Their support over the years for the Tories has been worth millions.

Writing in the Telegraph this morning, he passes over Partygate to fire a warning shot about the ideological direction of the party:

I have been a party donor through bad times as well as good, but my enthusiasm can ebb and flow. The recent reiteration of intended NIC increases and the raising of Corporation Tax to 26% is regressive and disappointing. You don’t grow the economy, which pays for everything, by taxing it severely when it is vulnerable. It seems that our economic policy has been captured by the civil service. Have they never heard of the Laffer Curve? It is time for the government to act as a free enterprise champion and act Conservative. Get a grip Boris, or go.

This is a sentiment Guido hears all the time from true blue supporters. It is all very well changing the personnel and processes in Downing Street; many think a reorientation of the direction of travel is also needed.