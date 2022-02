On Tuesday, Guido flagged the dilemma facing the Civil Service in coming days: how to deal with celebrating Prince Andrew’s forthcoming birthday a week on Saturday. According to the official Civil Service guidance, they were set to fly the Union Jack for the disgraced royal on the 19th…

Lo and behold, today the guidance was quietly updated and one royal’s name is no longer on the official list:

Randy Andy won’t be getting it up on his birthday this year…