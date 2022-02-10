Welsh Labour Suggests Giving Lawmaking Powers to Children

After dumping hundreds of thousands into TikTok advertising, Welsh Labour have now decided it might be time to let kids actually run the country. Speaking in the Senedd yesterday, Labour MS Jack Sargeant revealed his bright idea for solving the issue of single-use plastic: hand the legal powers on the policy over to the Welsh Youth Parliament. Membership of which is open to children above the age of 11…

Recognising how the adults in his party just aren’t up to the job anymore, Sargeant said:

“I’m really keen for Members of our Youth Parliament to be given the opportunity to make a real lasting difference… One of the issues that’s continually raised with me […] by young people is the use of single-use plastics. “Can I ask the Commission what thought they’ve given to facilitating the handover of this important policy area so that progress can be made by these passionate individuals on behalf of the people of Wales?”

Speaking to Guido, a Welsh Conservative source said “…We look forward to the next Labour backbencher saying toddlers should run public services.”