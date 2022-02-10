Truss Warns Russians: War Would Be a “Disaster”

Liz Truss is in Moscow today for crunch talks with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as tensions across the Russian-Ukrainian border reach boiling point, and the UK confirms it’s sending 1,000 troops to support NATO along the border. Ahead of Boris’s arrival in Brussels today, Truss made it clear to the Russia that any further escalation would be “disastrous”:

“The reality is we cannot ignore the build-up of over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and the attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. Fundamentally, a war in Ukraine would be disastrous for the Russian and Ukrainian people, and for European security.”

Truss and Lavros are due to give a joint press conference shortly. Hold onto your hats…