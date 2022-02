If you think Boris has had a tough time in the Commons recently, cast an eye over to the US House of Representatives where Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to launch a wonton attack on Nancy Pelosi:

“Not only do we have the D.C jail, which is the D.C gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police, spying on members of congress…”

The problem with the Gazpacho Police: despite being consommé professionals, most crimes become cold cases…