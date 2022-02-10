Ed Davey Apologises to Parliament Over Questions Linked to Solar Fund He’s Paid to Advise

Yesterday Ed Davey interrupted Commons proceedings for a point of order, in which he informed the house that he had failed to declare his interests when asking two questions in May and June of last year, graciously thanking the Standards Commissioner for “her time and care in rectifying this matter”. Guido immediately smelt something fishy, now the report – over two months in the making – has finally been published:

“Your second question of 4 June 2021 (“To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy… what steps his Department is taking to cease investment in new fossil fuel projects) is different in its nature.

It specifically concerns national investment in fossil fuel projects, which by inference would include fossil fuel supplied energy plants. One of your outside interests involves working with an investment fund that invests in, and owns, solar energy plants; an alternative energy source to fossil fuel powered energy supplies. It is my conclusion that a third party could reasonably perceive a link between your question and your outside interest, and might reasonably think that your question was, at least in part influenced by that outside interest”

Responding to the Commissioner, Davey claimed “All of these questions were tabled because of my long-standing interest in climate change”. Guido’s sure the £18,000 a year he makes from Next Energy Capital has no bearing on his interest.

To recap: Davey rakes in cash from Next Energy Capital, which manages Next Energy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) – a fund that’s “invested £1,025,000,000 in high quality, diversified solar assets, and currently owns 94 operating solar plants”. Last year he asks a question directly linked to this interest without declaring it. In November 2021 he parades all over the airwaves pointing the finger of sleaze at the government over the Owen Paterson situation, without any hint of irony. ‘Dodgy Dave‘ move over, Dodgy Davey’s in town…