Truss in Moscow Emulates Maggie to a T

Liz Truss is in Moscow and in the Guy newsroom we were betting this morning that she would cosplay Maggie once again. In Liz we trust and she never lets us down: the outfit she is wearing perfectly reprises Margaret Thatcher’s outfit worn to Moscow in 1987. Though Guido can’t imagine Maggie wearing faux fur…

She met with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Striking an Iron Lady-ish tone she warned

“I’m visiting Moscow to urge Russia to pursue a diplomatic solution and make clear that another Russian invasion of a sovereign state would bring massive consequences for all involved. Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy.”

Really do think a broach would just have set off the outfit perfectly…