Tory MP Asks Taxpayers to Buy Him Copy of Highway Code

The updated Highway Code is due for release in April, and Guido’s glad to see at least one MP is keen to learn the new laws of the road: Tory MP Matthew Offord has taken the time to submit a written question asking Grant Shapps to provide a copy to any member who requests it, free of charge. Although at £4.99 per copy via the DVSA website, Offord had better hope his colleagues are already up to speed on the latest changes. If Shapps gives Offord’s plan the green light, and all 650 MPs actually take up the offer, it would cost the taxpayer £3,243.50…

Incidentally, asking this inexplicable* Written Parliamentary Question (PQ) costs hundreds of pounds. The Tories have really lost their low tax bona fides…

*We asked his office yesterday why he was asking this question. No explanation has been forthcoming.

UPDATE: Post-publication Matthew Offord’s office got in touch with an explanation: