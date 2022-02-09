Piers Corbyn: Anti-Starmer Mob Not Motivated by PM

A rare inciteful Channel 4 report last night as the news went to talk to the anti-vaxxer nutters who swarmed Sir Keir on Monday night. The weaponising of the issue as yet another stick to beat Boris with by Labour figures and anti-Boris MPs, aided and abetted by media allies doesn’t really stand up to scrutiny. The PM’s words did not incite the mob, the anti-vaxxers very own pied piper, Piers Corbyn, told viewers the group’s accusations were nothing to do with the PM’s words:

“They already believed it… I would say people know it already and they’d just think ‘Boris is saying this to get out of a problem of his own’.”

Another protestor, Owen, accused “many people in power” – including government ministers – of being paedophiles. Guido can’t imagine the opposition will be able to accuse the PM of seeding that particular claim among the nutters…