Live with Littlewood!
ON THE AGENDA…
- Chinese authoritarianism: A global concern?
- Coronomics: How have nations in the Asia-Pacific weathered the Covid storm?
- From hero to Zero: When will New Zealand learn to live with the virus?
ON THE PANEL…
- Dhananath Fernando, Chief Operating Officer, Advocata Institute
- Rainer Heufers, Executive Director, Center for Indonesian Policy Studies
- Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy, Institute of Economic Affairs
- Jordan Williams, Executive Director, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union
Tune in from 6pm!
