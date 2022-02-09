Live with Littlewood!

ON THE AGENDA…

  • Chinese authoritarianism: A global concern?
  • Coronomics: How have nations in the Asia-Pacific weathered the Covid storm?
  • From hero to Zero: When will New Zealand learn to live with the virus?

ON THE PANEL…

  • Dhananath Fernando, Chief Operating Officer, Advocata Institute
  • Rainer Heufers, Executive Director, Center for Indonesian Policy Studies
  • Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy, Institute of Economic Affairs
  • Jordan Williams, Executive Director, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

Tune in from 6pm!
mdi-tag-outline IEA Sponsored
mdi-account-multiple-outline Dhananath Fernando Jordan Williams Matthew Lesh Rainer Heufers
mdi-timer February 9 2022 @ 17:30 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments