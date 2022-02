Starmer has repeatedly taken personal credit at the despatch box for prosecuting criminals during his tenure at the Crown Prosecution Service. He quite cynically wants to take the credit for the successes, yet we are now expected to accept he isn’t responsible for the failures. Here he is taking personal responsibility, something he now says is a “slur”.

Hat-tip: Molly Giles

