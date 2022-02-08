Mogg Denies Rumour He Was Source for the Boris Savile Line

Speaking to Paul Goodman on ConservativeHome’s Moggcast podcast, Jacob denies the rumour, first reported in the Sunday Times, that he was the one who encouraged Boris to accuse Sir Keir of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile. Now Rees-Mogg accuses a Tory colleague of being responsible:

“What was going on at the time was a very noisy chamber and people were shouting things out, I think it came from behind us”.

Guido’s had a quick look to see who was behind the front bench and therefore who Rees-Mogg could be pointing the finger at:

Immediately behind the two we saw Alex Burghart, Shailesh Vara, Suzanne Webb, Conor Burns, Andrew Griffith, Sarah Dines and Sara Britcliffe. We have tried enhancing the video audio, with no success…