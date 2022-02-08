MPs Deeply Confused Over “Operation Save Big Dog”

Hysterical scenes in the Commons this afternoon as MPs’ misunderstanding of nicknames and Northern accents somehow managed to turn “Operation Save Big Dog” into “Operation Shag a Dog”. Yet another unexpected Hansard entry for the books…

It all started when Labour MP Jim McMahon claimed “Operation Shaggy Dog [was] in full force” – itself a misquote of the original phrase – with Tory MP Jerome Mayhew then mishearing McMahon through his thick northern accent and responding with “I think the operation wasn’t called Operation Shag a Dog … perhaps he would care to correct that.” Paul Bristow could barely watch. Someone on the Labour benches could even be heard telling Mayhew to “learn Northern”…

 
