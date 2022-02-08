Live: Boris’s Whip and Cabinet Office Ministerial Shake Up

Boris has begun a (very) mini-reshuffle of Ministers, most guesses are it’ll mainly focus on the whip’s office and redistributing some of Steve Barclay’s jobs to his fellow cabinet ministers. There are also rumours chief whip Mark Spencer will be moved to Leader of the Commons, with Rees-Mogg moved to a ‘Brexit opportunities’ job in the Cabinet Office. Time will tell…

18.47: Chris Pincher appointed deputy chief whip

17.09: Wendy Morton promoted from Under-Secretary of State to Minister of State in the Department for Transport.

15.09: Heather Wheeler appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office, in addition to her current role as an Assistant Government Whip.

13.44: Chris Heaton-Harris appointed Chief Whip

13.41: Stuart Andrew appointed Minister of State (Minister for Housing) at DLUHC

13.31: Mark Spencer replaces Rees-Mogg as Leader of the Commons and Lord President of the Privy Council

13.23: Rees-Mogg appointed Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency at the Cabinet Office

13.11: Chris Heaton-Harris into No. 10

13.06: Chris Pincher into No. 10

13.06: Stuart Andrew in through 70 Whitehall

12.30: Rees-Mogg heads to Downing Street