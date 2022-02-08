Live: Boris’s Whip and Cabinet Office Ministerial Shake Up

Boris has begun a (very) mini-reshuffle of Ministers, most guesses are it’ll mainly focus on the whip’s office and redistributing some of Steve Barclay’s jobs to his fellow cabinet ministers. There are also rumours chief whip Mark Spencer will be moved to Leader of the Commons, with Rees-Mogg moved to a ‘Brexit opportunities’ job in the Cabinet Office. Time will tell…
18.47: Chris Pincher appointed deputy chief whip
17.09: Wendy Morton promoted from Under-Secretary of State to Minister of State in the Department for Transport.
15.09: Heather Wheeler appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office, in addition to her current role as an Assistant Government Whip.
13.44: Chris Heaton-Harris appointed Chief Whip
13.41: Stuart Andrew appointed Minister of State (Minister for Housing) at DLUHC
13.31: Mark Spencer replaces Rees-Mogg as Leader of the Commons and Lord President of the Privy Council
13.23: Rees-Mogg appointed Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency at the Cabinet Office
13.11: Chris Heaton-Harris into No. 10
13.06: Chris Pincher into No. 10
13.06: Stuart Andrew in through 70 Whitehall
12.30: Rees-Mogg heads to Downing Street