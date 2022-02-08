Duke of York’s Upcoming Birthday Presents DCMS Flag Flying Dilemma

There are civil service guidelines as to when government buildings should raise the flag. This month we have just celebrated the accession of the Queen and flags were flying particularly high for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. We have a more delicate and tricky situation coming up – the Duke of York’s birthday. The official guidance is that in just over week (February 19th) the flag should be raised in honour of Randy Andy’s birthday. Some might think that a little inappropriate…

There is still time for the civil service machinery to perhaps clarify with a memo whether or not this national honour should proceed this year. Tricky.