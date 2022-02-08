Brendan Cox: “Hard to Draw a Direct Link and Say the PM is in Some Way Responsible…”

After anti-vax loons mobbed Keir Starmer last night outside Parliament, screaming about Julian Assange and Starmer “protecting paedophiles“, predictably some in the media are already claiming this is a direct consequence of Boris’s own words and acting as though he is personally responsible for inciting the mob. Ignoring how these idiots have done the same thing to Gove, Rees-Mogg, Nick Watt, Tom Harwood, etc. etc…

Assuming the idiots who harassed Starmer hang on the whims of PMQs is a huge stretch, and drawing a direct link to Boris is unjustified – as Brendan Cox this morning pointed out to Nick Robinson on the Today Programme, telling him “It’s very hard to draw a direct link and say the PM is in some way responsible…”. Which didn’t stop Robinson trying to make the link.

DCMS Minister Chris Philp made a similar point on the media round this morning. Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Philp dismissed the idea that Boris had “prompted or caused” yesterday’s lunacy:

“…I don’t think you can make that link for a couple of reasons. Firstly, some of the people involved… have been doing that over a period of time to a number of other public figures… and I’ve watched the whole clip of the harassment and intimidation that happened, and they were mostly talking about Julian Assange, they were talking about Covid… they did mention Jimmy Savile as well… so I don’t think you can make a case that Boris Johnson’s remarks prompted or caused what we saw last night.”

These clowns will find any excuse to do this sort of thing and the media is feral in trying to get Boris any way it can….