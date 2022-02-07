Guto Harri Declares Monday Morning Mission

Arriving at No. 10 for the first time this morning, new comms director Guto Harri declared his first mission is to give out snacks and mineral waters, presumably bought this morning from Tesco. It looks like that wine fridge is about to be repurposed…

Despite consulting with Britain’s most notorious spin doctor ahead of his appointment, Guido suspects Harri’s choice of plastic bag rather than reusable, heading into a supposedly green government, may not go down well with some of his new colleagues. What will Shelley ‘no disposable cups’ Williams-Walker think…