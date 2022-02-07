China Infiltrates Parliament Again

A Commons staffer has spotted a bizarre culinary offering in the Commons today, presumably out of the head chef’s Little Red Recipe Book:

Chairman Mao of course oversaw the starvation of millions of Chinese peasants after his programme of forced collectivisation of agriculture went as well as one would expect. So a strange choice for a farm-grown dish. Guido presumes Barry Gardiner hasn’t donned a chef’s hat this morning, as the second offering consists of a much less left-wing “Israeli poached grains”. Something for political operatives of both colours…

Hat-tip: Lily Alimi

UPDATE: Following our story the dish has now been renamed to simply “Chinese braised tofu”…