Treasury Officials Splashed Thousands on Luxury Venetian Hotels

As the Treasury prepares to raid your pockets over the next year, just bear in mind how quickly they’re willing to splash the cash when looking after themselves. New government transparency documents show HMT spent £4,578.38 on two luxury Venetian hotel stops in July 2021 – one four star and one five star – between the 6th-8th July. Il conto, per favore…

The four star stop, Hotel Bonvecchiati, describes itself as “one of Venice’s oldest” hotels, with “elegant surroundings that are continually updated in line with the latest tendencies”, even allowing guests to arrive via gondola directly from the canal. Hopefully the mandarin that approved this unwarranted cash splash will be here today, gondola tomorrow…

As Ii that wasn’t luxurious enough for the Treasury, they also enjoyed a stay at the 5 star Hotel Danieli, which comprises of three palaces and “dominates the Venetian lagoon with a spectacular view of the Grand Canal and islands.” The perfect spot to relax in that scorching July heat…

“Taxpayers struggling to stay afloat don’t want to see swanky Treasury officials enjoying 5 star hotels at their expense.” John O’Connell, Chief Executive at the TaxPayers’ Alliance , reacted to the investigation saying,

The transparency document doesn’t reveal who was lucky enough to enjoy these resorts, although the dates do align quite nicely with one senior minister’s trip to the city…