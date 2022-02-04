Boris Writes to Tory MPs Confirming New Backbench Policy Committees

Boris has just written to Tory MPs confirming his commitment to new 1922 backbench policy committees, a promise made to his MPs on Monday evening and revealed by Guido. The move comes as part of the PM’s new drive to get his backbenchers back on side and steady his premiership. The letter also references Andrew Griffith’s new role as minister for policy following Munira Murza’s resignation yesterday.

“As I set out at the meeting of the Parliamentary party on Monday evening, I am committed to improving the wav 10 Downing Street, and Government more broadly, works. That process is now under way and I will provide further updates in the coming days.

It is vital that we harness all the energy. experience, and insight from our Members of Parliament. This won’t just help improve existing policy, it will help us deal with the many challenges we will face together in the future.

One of the ways I want to achieve this is by working with Sir Graham Brady Mr, and colleagues on the Executive of the 1922 Committee, to re-establish backbench policy committees. I want these policy committees to play an important role in generating ideas and discussion and so I encourage colleagues from across the party to get involved.

Sir Graham Brady MP will write to you with specific details on how the process of forming these committees will work. For them to be a success it is vital that government departments and ministers engage with them properly, and I will ensure that the Cabinet understand the importance of taking them seriously. I will also ask Conservative Campaign HQ to link this work up with the work of the Conservative Policy Forum.

I understand the deep importance of engaging with colleagues in Parliament and listening to your views and that 1s why I want colleagues to have a direct line into 10 Downing Street. With the appointment of Andrew Griffith MP as Director of Policy we will provide whatever engagement and support is necessary to make this a success.

I promised change and that is what we will now deliver together.”