Laura Pidcock’s Red Wall Victory Handbook

Laura Pidcock has come out to offer the Labour Party, and Keir Starmer, advice on how to win back the ‘Red Wall’. Her unwarranted tactics come just one week after resigning from Labour’s NEC, partly over the party’s decision to allow Christian Wakeford to cross the floor, thereby actually winning back a red wall seat. She also threatens a political comeback, completely undermining her claims she wants Labour to win back the red wall…

Pidcock’s advice, surprise surprise, consists of telling the leadership they need to offer more of a “strong and aggressive opposition” to Boris Johnson, as well as offer “radical” policies on the cost of living crisis. Both strategies that worked very well for Corbyn and McDonnell. Einstein’s definition of insanity comes to mind…

Asked if she personally would be standing as a Labour candidate in County Durham at the next election, Pidcock told the Northern Agenda podcast, “I think I’ve got a bit I thinking to do before I make any kind of commitment.” Given this is Laura Pidcock, that makes County Durham’s doorsteps safe until at least the 2030 election…