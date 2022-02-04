Fresh-faced Keir Denied Attending Illegal Parties

Footage of a youthful Sir Keir appearing on Kilroy back in 1989 has been doing the rounds on Twitter today. In it, the fresh-faced barrister from the National Council for Civil Liberties argues the Thames Valley Police had acted unlawfully in disrupting acid house raves throughout that year. It makes nostalgic viewing for Guido, considering Starmer once made that argument on the editor’s behalf…

In the same clip, young Starmer also claims he never attended the raves himself, much in the same way that he “advises burglars without being [a] burglar“. Maybe so, although he did once confess to tripping on LSD in his younger days…