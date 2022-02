The Tory candidate, Anna Firth, won the Southend West by-election overnight with 86% of the vote. None of the main parties – Labour, LibDems, Greens, Reform – put up candidates in light of Sir David Amess’s murder. Turnout was 24%, just below that seen in Batley & Spen in 2016.

Full results:

Anna Firth (Conservative Party) – 12,792 (86.10% of vote)

Jason Pilley (Psychedelic Movement) – 512 (3.45%)

Steve Laws (UKIP) – 400 (2.69%)

Catherine Blaiklock (English Democrats) – 320 (2.15%)

Jayda Fransen (Independent) – 299 (2.01%)

Ben Downton (Heritage Party) – 236 (1.59%)

Christopher Anderson (Freedom Alliance) – 161 (1.08%)

Graham Moore (English Constitution Party) – 86 (0.58%)

Olga Childs (Independent) – 52 (0.35%)