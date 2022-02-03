Northern Ireland First Minister Set to Resign

Political chaos has broken out in Northern Ireland this morning as the First Minister, Paul Givan, is set to resign. The BBC notes that due to the country’s power-sharing agreements, the move would mean Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill’s would also have to stand down. It’s not clear whether Givan will step down immediately or announce his intention to resign at a future date.

The move follows yesterday evening’s decision by minister Edwin Poots to halt Irish Sea border checks in spite of the Brexit agreement protocol. British agricultural and food exports to Northern Ireland ceased from Midnight, checks that supposedly prevent a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Brandon Lewis confirmed the Government will not intervene…

Last night deputy First Minister O’Neill branded the decision unlawful. The move by Givan is part of the DUP’s ongoing protest against the protocol. Stay tuned…
