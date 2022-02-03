Mirza Asked PM to Apologise, Unapologetic Pool Clip Clarification Triggered Resignation

Downing Street policy chief Munira Mirza was outraged about the Savile line deployed by Boris on Monday. She made clear to him she thought it went too far and told the PM this morning she would be resigning. Boris asked her to hold off and said he would make amends via a pool clip this afternoon. When the pool clip came without an apology, more of a clarification, she confirmed her resignation via an email which concluded:

Even now, I hope you find it in yourself to apologise for a grave error of judgement made under huge pressure. I appreciate that our political culture is not forgiving when people say sorry, but regardless, it is the right thing to do. It is not too late for you but, I’m sorry to say, it is too late for me.

Sorry seemed to be too hard a word for Boris…