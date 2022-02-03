Munira Mirza Resigns as No.10 Head of Policy Over Savile Attack

The Speccie has just revealed the bombshell resignation of No. 10 policy chief Munira Mirza. She says she’s quitting over Boris’s Starmer Savile attack, resigned from her post after being by Boris’s side for over 14 years. Formerly one of Boris’s most loyal lieutenants…

In her resignation letter she wrote:

“I believe it was wrong for you to imply this week that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing Jimmy Savile to escape justice. There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion. This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse. You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave.”

